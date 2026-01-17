Analyst Has Advice For Browns About No. 6 Pick

The Cleveland Browns ended the 2025 season on a two-game winning streak, which was much-needed even though it hurt the team’s draft stock. Winning five games knocked the Browns down to the No. 6 overall pick, which is far from the end of the world since they could still have their choice among the best tackles and wide receivers in the class at that draft slot.

Cleveland also has the No. 24 pick thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded the pick to the Browns in last year’s draft to move up for Travis Hunter at No. 2. There are many avenues to consider with these two first-round picks, but one analyst believes it is important to avoid overthinking things at No. 6.

Jonathan Peterlin of Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan recently discussed what he feels the team should do at No. 6 overall.

He believes the plan at that spot should be simple, and it should be completely focused on improving the side of the ball that obviously needs it.

“Don’t go defense at No. 6 overall. They don’t have the luxury of a Caleb Downs right now. Stay close-minded. Eye on the ball. I don’t need the ’85 Bears. I need an offense.”

Cleveland’s defense was one of the best in the league this season and isn’t positioned to lose a ton of talent to free agency like the offense is. On offense, Cleveland once again had one of the lowest scoring outputs in the NFL and is losing four starting offensive linemen to free agency, while the one remaining starter can’t stay healthy at left tackle.

The obvious move is to take an offensive lineman or a wide receiver at No. 6. This team has no starters on the offensive line and arguably the league’s worst wide receiver unit, so it would be an incredibly tough sell to this fan base if the team decided to take a defensive player, even if it was a great prospect like a Caleb Downs or Arvell Reese.

This is a strong tackle draft and there are a handful of exciting receivers projected to go in Round 1, so the Browns will have plenty of options at both No. 6 and 24.

Peterlin is absolutely right in urging the Browns to keep things simple with this year’s pick.

