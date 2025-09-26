Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About His Time With Lions

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz returns to Detroit this week carrying fond memories and defensive expertise from his previous tenure as the Lions’ head coach.

Schwartz coached Detroit from 2009 to 2013, experiencing both struggles and growth during those seasons.

His 2009 debut ended with a 2-14 record, though one victory came against his current team, the Cleveland Browns, in an interesting twist of fate.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field, Schwartz reflected on his Detroit years and his current perspective on his former organization.

“I really enjoyed my time there. My family did, I loved the players, I loved the city, really loved the organization. I’ve been back a couple of times since, now that I’m in the AFC. When I was with the Eagles, it was hard to root for them when you weren’t playing them because they’re in the same conference. And you don’t want any of those NFC teams to win. Now that I’m here, you can root for them. I admire what Dan’s done with the team. They’re in his image, they play tough, they play physical. So, it’ll be fun to go against them,” Schwartz told reporters, per Darly Ruiter.

#Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz appreciated his time as head coach of the #Lions pic.twitter.com/fpBciG2ib5 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 25, 2025

His unit has emerged as the NFL’s top run defense this season, allowing just 57.3 yards per game on the ground.

No opponent has reached 100 rushing yards against Cleveland through three games, showcasing the coordinator’s impact on the team’s defensive identity.

The Browns’ defense demonstrated its capability in Week 3 with a surprising upset victory over Green Bay, shutting down the Packers’ offensive attack.

The Lions present a significant test with their ground attack featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Schwartz’s time in Detroit makes this matchup especially compelling for fans.

His familiarity with the organization could provide strategic advantages as both teams seek important early-season victories in this physical AFC-NFC showdown.

