Browns Nation

Thursday, November 14, 2024
Jim Schwartz Gives Update On Myles Garrett’s Health

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns refuse to wave the white flag.

Against all odds, Kevin Stefanski might be coaching for his job from now on.

That’s why he will need his best player to perform as such.

Myles Garrett was pretty banged up to start the season, but he’s finally trending in the right direction.

According to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Garrett is finally getting back to full strength, as he showed that by getting three sacks in four plays against the Los Angeles Chargers (via Camryn Justice):

“He went a few weeks where he just didn’t look 100% like himself,” he said.

Garrett is the most important player on the team.

He forces offensive coordinators to alter their entire game plans and attracts significant attention on every snap.

A lot has gone wrong for this team this season, and the team cannot afford to have Garrett on the shelf.

That puts them between a rock and a hard place.

On the one hand, they want to keep competing, even though the playoffs are most likely out of reach.

On the other hand, they need to ensure that Garrett or any of the stars don’t get hurt, as they need him safe and sound for the upcoming campaign.

Most fans would likely agree that the team would be better off losing and focusing on the NFL Draft.

But given the current state of things and all the rumblings around the coaching staff, they might have other things in mind.

Browns Nation