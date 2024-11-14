Browns Nation

Thursday, November 14, 2024
Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Browns Trading Za’Darius Smith

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Given how things have fared for the Cleveland Browns this season, the Za’Darius Smith trade was hardly a surprise.

Even before this debacle, Smith was already a potential trade candidate, given his contract and age.

Things got a little heated when the veteran defensive end admitted that he would love to be traded to the Detroit Lions so he could play the Minnesota Vikings – his former team – twice a year.

Sometimes, wishes come true, and the Browns granted him that opportunity when the Lions pursued him to replace the injured Aidan Hutchinson.

He’s long gone now, but Jim Schwartz knows replacing him won’t be easy.

When asked about the veteran pass rusher, the Browns’ defensive coordinator claimed that everybody would have to chip in to make up for the strong energy he gave the team (via Scott Petrak).

Granted, Smith wasn’t the dominant force he once was, and the prospect of having him lining up opposite Myles Garrett was more enticing on paper than in reality.

Even so, he’s a proven commodity in this league, not to mention a vocal and strong presence in the locker room, and you always need to have that kind of player.

On a positive note, his departure will allow Schwartz and Kevin Stefanski to evaluate other players.

The Browns desperately need to get younger.

Because of the Deshaun Watson trade, they haven’t found much talent in the NFL Draft.

And while losing great players like Smith is always tough, that’s just the nature of this business.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation