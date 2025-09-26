Browns Nation

Thursday, September 25, 2025
Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Role With Browns

Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Role With Browns

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Role With Browns
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Some fans are calling for quarterback Shedeur Sanders after three weeks of inconsistent offensive play from Joe Flacco.

The rookie has become a hot topic among supporters frustrated with the team’s early-season struggles on offense.

The quarterback situation has become even more intriguing following Sanders’ recent media appearance.

Sanders expressed confidence about his preparation and willingness to contribute when called upon by the coaching staff.

When asked directly if he felt close to earning an opportunity to play, Sanders made his position clear without hesitation.

“I don’t think playing, not playing, is in my hands. I think based on the situation, if things happen, things turn out where I play, then I’ll be out there and I’ll be ready to play.  I’m ready to play right now,” Sanders said.

Sanders currently sits third on the depth chart behind veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel, a placement that has drawn criticism from many.

The fifth-round pick entered the NFL with a strong reputation for accuracy and decision-making from his successful college career, though questions about his immediate NFL readiness continue to linger.

The rookie’s current status has puzzled some experts, given his impressive college resume.

Most analysts praised his talent during the pre-draft period, with many ranking him ahead of Gabriel.

His father, Deion Sanders, has been vocal about his son deserving a legitimate chance to play.

Cleveland’s quarterback decisions face growing scrutiny as the offense searches for consistency and improved production in the coming weeks.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation