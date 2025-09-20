Browns Nation

Saturday, September 20, 2025
Jim Schwartz Highlights Big Improvement In Browns’ Defense

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Jim Schwartz Highlights Big Improvement In Browns' Defense
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense is emerging as one of the NFL’s most formidable units this season, with early indicators suggesting a stronger and more aggressive defensive line.

The team’s defensive identity is taking shape through increased speed and interior pressure that has caught the attention of fans and analysts.

This sharper defensive approach could set the foundation for a potentially dominant campaign.

The improved personnel up front has created new possibilities for Cleveland’s scheme.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has noticed significant improvement that extends beyond individual talent to overall unit effectiveness.

“I do think we’ve improved up front. I also think that adding those guys, getting more penetration, and having players who can flatten out and chase—things like that—have been important for us,” Schwartz told reporters.

The Browns’ defensive line received major reinforcement through rookie Mason Graham, the fifth overall pick, alongside free agent Maliek Collins and undrafted rookie Adin Huntington.

Veterans Shelby Harris and Mike Hall provide crucial depth, creating what Schwartz considers his strongest front in years.

This revamped unit has helped Cleveland reestablish its defensive foundation while improving both pass rush effectiveness and run-stopping capabilities.

Through the early weeks of the 2025 season, Cleveland’s defense ranks among the league’s best in run defense and overall efficiency.

The unit consistently pressures quarterbacks, forcing rushed decisions and limiting opposing offensive production.

While Myles Garrett continues his dominant play, Schwartz emphasizes how interior pressure disrupts plays before they develop.

The front’s renewed aggression has earned recognition from fans, analysts, and rival coaches, with relentless pursuit becoming their defining characteristic.

This combination of youth and experience positions the defense well for the challenging matchups ahead.

Browns Nation