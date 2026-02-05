Jim Schwartz Is Being Connected To A Surprising Team

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search was one of the longest in the league, and they ultimately ended up hiring Todd Monken. Monken was with the Browns in the past, and he was going against a current internal candidate, Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz’s defense was lauded for being one of the best in football during the 2025 season, but due to several factors, the team went in Monken’s direction, seemingly wanting someone who was more offensive-minded. After Schwartz got passed over, rumors started flowing that he wanted out of Cleveland, hoping to go somewhere else.

Several teams make sense for a coach with Schwartz’s tenure and excellence, but analyst Tony Grossi recently mentioned one landing spot that could be the most intriguing for him.

“I also will throw out the option of him joining the Patriots after the Super Bowl for next year,” Grossi said via “The Daily Grossi.”

The Patriots, of course, are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, their first appearance in the big game since Tom Brady left the organization. Drake Maye has certainly made New England relevant and a desirable destination again, and working alongside Mike Vrabel could pay extreme dividends.

New England has a great defense already, one of the best in the league, and adding a mind like Schwartz could only take them to the next level. For him to join a team like the Patriots, however, he would need to get out of Cleveland, which hasn’t happened yet.

If the Browns offer him a massive offer to stick around, it could be too tempting to turn down, but he’ll have to weigh all of the options before making his final decision. He has a good thing going with Myles Garrett in Cleveland, and with the Browns’ 2025 draft class being filled with great defensive prospects, there’s a lot to consider.

The Browns’ culture hasn’t been filled with as much winning as the Patriots’ has, and if Schwartz wants to be viewed as a winner, there aren’t many better destinations for him to make that legacy happen in.

