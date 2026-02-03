Things Remain Unsettled Between The Browns And Jim Schwartz

The situation between the Browns and Jim Schwartz is still very much unsettled, but one thing is clear. Emotions are running high.

According to insider Albert Breer during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Schwartz has not taken being passed over for the head coaching job lightly, and the Browns are not going to let him go without a fight.

“Jim was pretty upset about not getting the head coaching job,” Breer said. “I do not think that the Browns are going to let him go without a fight. Obviously, that fight is now underway.”

As Breer noted, this is a complicated standoff between a respected veteran coach and an organization that still values what he brings to the table.

Schwartz helped build one of the league’s most consistent and physical defenses over the past few seasons. Around the league, he is viewed as one of the top defensive minds in football.

So it is not surprising that he believed he deserved the job.

At 59 years old, opportunities to become a head coach again are limited. Missing out on one you felt was within reach is not easy to accept.

Still, Breer suggested this is not over.

The Browns are not ready to simply let Schwartz walk away. They understand how valuable he is. Losing him would mean potentially watching another team benefit from him.

That is why both sides appear to be at a standstill rather than making any sudden moves.

