© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Tuesday, February 3, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Things Remain Unsettled Between The Browns And Jim Schwartz

Things Remain Unsettled Between The Browns And Jim Schwartz

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Things Remain Unsettled Between The Browns And Jim Schwartz
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The situation between the Browns and Jim Schwartz is still very much unsettled, but one thing is clear. Emotions are running high.

According to insider Albert Breer during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Schwartz has not taken being passed over for the head coaching job lightly, and the Browns are not going to let him go without a fight.

“Jim was pretty upset about not getting the head coaching job,” Breer said. “I do not think that the Browns are going to let him go without a fight. Obviously, that fight is now underway.”

As Breer noted, this is a complicated standoff between a respected veteran coach and an organization that still values what he brings to the table.

Schwartz helped build one of the league’s most consistent and physical defenses over the past few seasons. Around the league, he is viewed as one of the top defensive minds in football.

So it is not surprising that he believed he deserved the job.

At 59 years old, opportunities to become a head coach again are limited. Missing out on one you felt was within reach is not easy to accept.

Still, Breer suggested this is not over.

The Browns are not ready to simply let Schwartz walk away. They understand how valuable he is. Losing him would mean potentially watching another team benefit from him.

That is why both sides appear to be at a standstill rather than making any sudden moves.

NEXT:  Browns Owner Is Setting Expectations For 2026
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation