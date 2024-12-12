Jim Schwartz Is Excited About 1 Young Browns Player

To say that this has been a disappointing season for the Cleveland Browns would be a massive understatement.

Then again, as tough as things have been for them this year, there are still several silver linings.

For starters, several young players have had an opportunity to take a leap forward and prove their worth.

Notably, Isaiah McGuire has been one of them.

That’s why defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz gave his young defensive end some love ahead of Sunday’s home clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

exciting to see @IsaiahMac_93 continuing to develop pic.twitter.com/mAFQQzSiCU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 12, 2024

Talking to the media, Schwartz tipped his hat to McGuire for making the most of his expanded opportunities since they traded DE Za’Darius Smith away.

It’s never easy to replace a veteran player, yet he’s done an outstanding job so far, especially in stopping the run game.

According to Schwartz’s words, McGuire will be an integral part of his plans for the defense going forward.

He believes he has plenty of untapped potential and will only get better with more playing time.

The Browns will most likely rely heavily on him again on Sunday.

The Chiefs boast a physical running attack with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt leading the way, and they will need to match power with power there.

The final month of the season will give him plenty of opportunities to prove that he can have a significant role on this team’s defense for years to come.

