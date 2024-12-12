Insider Expects The Browns To Add To 1 Offensive Position This Offseason

Over the past few years, David Njoku has emerged as one of the Cleveland Browns’ premiere pass-catchers.

He’s a perennial physical mismatch and a master at piling up yards after the catch.

Nevertheless, as good as he is, the team could use more help at the tight end position.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes they will look to add more talent there in the offseason:

“Expect the Browns to add at least one young tight end in the offseason with Jordan Akins eligible for free agency and Njoku only signed through 2025,” Jackson said.

That makes perfect sense.

Njoku’s become an integral part of the locker room and one of the strongest leaders there – literally and figuratively – so the team might feel optimistic about keeping him around for the long run, assuming that’s what they want.

Even so, he’s not getting any younger, and the Browns need to replenish their roster with young talent after not having first and second-round picks for years because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

As for Akins, he’s a prime candidate to leave the team in the offseason.

He’s never been much of a factor as a pass-catcher, being out there mostly for blocking purposes.

It would make sense to keep him at the right price, but if the team didn’t sign him to a contract extension, it might be because they are not interested.

This will be a crucial offseason for the organization, and the fans will keep a close eye on every move they make.

