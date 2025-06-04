Tommy Rees Gushes About Browns Rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating an unusual four-quarterback competition this offseason, with their fifth-round draft pick generating the most buzz.

Shedeur Sanders has emerged as the standout performer despite his late draft position, adapting to professional football faster than many expected.

Sanders ran primarily no-huddle schemes during his time at Colorado, making the transition to NFL-style huddles, headset communication, and line timing a significant adjustment.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees praised the rookie’s development during OTAs.

“Look, he’s worked his tail off,” Rees said. “He’s really put in a lot of work, as all those guys are, but you could tell on the mental side of the game and learning the system and calling it and having that rhythm to it, he’s put a lot of work and time and effort into that. And then when you do that, the game starts to slow down and you can focus on finding completions. And he’s done a nice job of that as camp’s progressed.”

OC Tommy Rees on Shedeur Sanders:

Wednesday’s practice session highlighted both his potential and current standing within the depth chart.

Sanders delivered the most impressive throw of the day, connecting with wide receiver Kaden Davis on a perfectly placed pass to the back corner of the end zone during red-zone drills.

The throw showcased the arm talent that made him a coveted prospect before his draft slide.

However, Sanders remains the only quarterback among Cleveland’s four options who hasn’t taken snaps with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 periods.

His practice performances continue revealing glimpses of franchise quarterback potential, even from his current position on the depth chart.

The Browns landed Sanders after his unexpected fall in the draft, potentially finding their long-term answer at quarterback when they needed it most.

Cleveland has searched for consistency at the position for years, and Sanders’ early development suggests the timing might work perfectly.

