Jim Schwartz Raves About New Browns CB

The Cleveland Browns just added a new piece to their defense.

Losing Greg Newsome II could be a big blow, given the great performances he has put up this season.

Then again, he never looked like someone who would stay in Cleveland for the long run.

With that in mind, the Browns went after someone who would be a better fit for Jim Schwartz’s defensive system.

When asked about Tyson Campbell, the Browns’ defensive coordinator had nothing but praise for him.

“Good size, great straight-line speed. Probably more of a scheme fit for us than he was with new regime in Jacksonville. Good press coverage guy, challenges guys physically,” Schwartz said, via Scott Petrak.

Campbell is also from the class of 2021.

He was taken shortly after Newsome, so chances are that the Browns scouted both of them exhaustively.

Newsome was playing arguably the best football of his career, but that’s not unusual for players in contract years.

He may not have been able to keep it up for much longer, and he was often a trade candidate.

Now, the Browns have absorbed a big contract and a player who will be under club control through 2028.

That’s not a coincidence; they didn’t just settle for taking him to fill a void.

They clearly believe that he can make a strong impact.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, needed to tweak things in the secondary, not because Campbell wasn’t a good player, but also because of terms of fit.

Perhaps they think Newsome will be the type of player they need, and they will be more willing to give him the big contract extension the Browns never looked too eager to offer him.

