Quinshon Judkins Already In The Record Books

The Cleveland Browns struck gold multiple times in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But as impressive as their rookie class has been, running back Quinshon Judkins has stood out from the rest of the pack.

The second-round pick has turned plenty of heads just one month into his career.

As a matter of fact, he’s already made NFL history.

As shown by the Browns on X, he’s tied for the second-most rushes of at least 30 yards by a rookie after five weeks since the 2000 season.

With three such runs, he’s one behind De’Von Achane and tied with Kareem Hunt and Todd Gurley.

Judkins’ latest was a 32-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, when he reached a top speed of 19.88 mph.

For the season, Judkins has more total rushing yards than Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs and Christian McCaffrey.

That’s despite missing Week 1 after a delay in signing his rookie contract and barely playing in Week 2 while getting up to speed.

The Browns needed someone to step up as a replacement for Nick Chubb, who left as a free agent this offseason.

While Chubb will always have a special place in the fans’ hearts, Judkins has done an outstanding job of helping the Browns move on.

He likely will continue to be the focal part of the offense for the rest of this season, and if he can keep this up, that will be the case for years to come as well.

