Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Martin Emerson Jr.’s Struggles

The Cleveland Browns’ defense hasn’t been as consistent as they would’ve wanted.

They’ve allowed several explosive plays, and, once again, they haven’t been as good on the road as they’ve been at home.

Notably, CB Martin Emerson Jr. has also had a season to forget, logging a PFF grade of 50.0 and failing to record a single interception despite playing more than 600 snaps on defense.

Even so, Jim Schwartz still believes in him.

Talking to the media, he claimed that Emerson was still a big part of their future plans, and he trusts he’ll do better (via Mary Kay Cabot).

#Browns Jim Schwartz on CB Martin Emerson Jr.: "We've got a lot of confidence in him; He's going to be a big part of why we win this game." — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 5, 2024

It’s not like he could do much worse, either.

Emerson has often been on the wrong end of a big gain, and the fans have often lost their patience with him.

The Browns need to look back on this season and assess several things.

Their defense has the talent and potential to be among the best in the league, and after what they’ve been able to do when they’re at their best, there should be no valid excuse for them not to play up to that standard every week.

Emerson is just 24 years old and hasn’t been in the league for that long, so there’s always hope he will turn things around.

Then again, the clock is ticking, and he won’t be a prospect for much longer.

