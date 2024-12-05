Bubba Ventrone Reveals His Thoughts On Dustin Hopkins’ Recent Struggles

The Cleveland Browns have had some issues at the kicker position over the past few years.

Gone are the days when field goals and extra point attempts were almost automatic, with a league-wide worrisome trend of kickers missing more and more routine kicks by the week.

Notably, Dustin Hopkins hasn’t been the exception to that rule.

The veteran kicker has been erratic lately, but it doesn’t sound like his job is in jeopardy right now.

As Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reported, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone claimed that, as much as Hopkins hasn’t had the results he hoped for, he’s done a solid job of trying to fix his woes.

Moreover, he added that he expects him to get his act together in the next few weeks.

#Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone said K Dustin Hopkins hasn't had the results they've wanted: He's done a solid job trying to fix it. Hopefully in the next five weeks we can do that. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 5, 2024

With the playoffs almost out of reach and the team just going through the motions to finish the last month of the regular season, it might not even make much sense to bring in another kicker at this point in the season.

Perhaps this will give the team more opportunities to test their offense by going for it on fourth down and attempting more two-point conversions.

Of course, this is far from ideal, and one would expect that the kicker would be the last position to give any team trouble, but this is how things are going with kickers in the league nowadays.

Even Justin Tucker is missing routine kicks left and right.

NEXT:

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jameis Winston's Interceptions