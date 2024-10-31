Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Za’Darius Smith’s Performance This Season

The Cleveland Browns made a big splash last season.

Adding a star pass-rusher like Za’Darius Smith next to Myles Garrett was a mouth-watering prospect.

Smith didn’t make the impact most people thought he’d make, but he was still solid.

Now, the former Minnesota Vikings star has looked better, and he leads the team with five sacks.

That’s why Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz claimed that he’s currently finishing plays he didn’t always finish last season (via Scott Petrak).

#Browns DC Jim Schwartz on DE Za'Darius Smith, who has team-high five sacks: Za'Darius is finishing some plays last year that he didn't.

Has played well both years. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 31, 2024

Still, his future with the organization is bleak at the moment.

The trade deadline is closing in, and if the Browns don’t win on Sunday, they might be inclined to move on from several veterans, including Smith.

The 32-yard-old pass rusher could garner some trade interest around the league, as there’s always a market for proven headhunters among contending teams.

Even so, given his age, the Browns might not be able to get more than a Day 3 pick for their veteran.

Still, he’s under contract through 2025 and is on the team-friendly deal, so it’s not like the Browns are obliged to part ways with him at all costs.

Also, if they beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and take their record to 3-6, the team might reconsider their stance on potentially moving on from some players and look to make a playoff run in the second half of the season.

The Browns’ biggest strength will continue to rely on their defense, and if they feel like they could sneak into the postseason, Smith will be a big part of their plans.

NEXT:

Grant Delpit Reveals What Sunday's Win Means For Browns