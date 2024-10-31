Grant Delpit Reveals What Sunday’s Win Means For Browns

The Cleveland Browns desperately needed a win on Sunday.

A loss to the Baltimore Ravens would have effectively ended all hope of making the playoffs.

The fact that they managed to win without Deshaun Watson made it seem like they could still have a chance to do something special with the players they have.

That’s why Grant Delpit wants the team to build off this momentum.

When asked about the win, the veteran star stated that the team was missing this feeling, and wanted to keep their good spirits alive.

This team now knows they should take things week by week and keep focusing on the task at hand (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns Grant Delpit on getting a win last week and trying to build on that. pic.twitter.com/TQKiOPRkMX — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 31, 2024

The Browns have a tough challenge ahead of them this Sunday, as they’ll come across another potential playoff team in the Los Angeles Chargers.

Things don’t get much easier with dates with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos.

This team has proven to be as resilient as it is talented, and while Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making has left something to be desired this season, there’s a reason why he’s a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

It won’t be easy, but when there’s a will, there’s a way, and this team still isn’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The Browns won’t have much margin for error down the road, if any.

Still, we’ve seen crazier things happen in this league, and they need to keep it one game at a time.

