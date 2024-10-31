Jim Schwartz Reveals What He’s Seeing From Chargers’ Offense

Jameis Winston made a compelling return to NFL action for the Cleveland Browns, delivering 334 passing yards and three touchdowns in his first start in two years.

His performance in an upset win against the Baltimore Ravens injected fresh energy into the Browns’ season, but a stern test awaits in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers and their league-leading defense.

In addition, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz faces a significant challenge in containing the Chargers’ methodical offense.

“It’s an old-school philosophy. Just try to get first downs. Use a fullback. Run a lot of screens. Don’t take a whole lot of chances,” Schwartz said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette.

The numbers back up this assessment. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has maintained remarkable ball security, throwing just one interception this season.

The Chargers’ overall ball protection stands out, with three fumbles lost and four total turnovers ranking second-best in the NFL.

This careful approach could prove decisive if they maintain it against the Browns.

The Cleveland offense showed promising signs with Winston at the helm, posting season highs with 29 points and 401 yards.

Though Winston displayed his characteristic gunslinger tendencies with some risky throws, the overall output brought much-needed momentum.

Now, the defense must focus on containing Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins and preventing another explosive performance from wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who impressed with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

For Cleveland, this matchup represents more than just another game.

After enduring a difficult season, the team has found a spark of optimism and aims to build on its recent success.

