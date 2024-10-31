Josh Cribbs Has 1 Big Concern About Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston’s return to NFL action with the Cleveland Browns featured three touchdown passes in a stunning upset win against the Baltimore Ravens.

After his first start in two years, he prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers and their formidable defense in Week 9.

So, questions loom about whether he can sustain this momentum.

Though Winston’s debut dazzled fans and critics alike, former Browns wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs has raised some concerns.

“There were so many opportunities — not to be a pessimist — that this game could have definitely went the other way very fast. The Ravens dropped several picks throughout the course of this game,” Cribbs said, via “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

Cribbs delved deeper into Winston’s past tendencies, questioning whether those traits might resurface.

“Because we know what James Winston did in the past. Do you think he’ll get even better, and we won’t see that? Because I think a little bit of it is needed in order for him to keep rolling to these guys and throw them open. Do you think that’s going to be a problem? You know, possibly, throwing interceptions,” Cribbs said.

Despite sitting at 2-6, the Browns present a different caliber of team compared to similar squads like the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots or New York Jets.

Their upcoming schedule holds significant weight in their playoff aspirations, starting with the crucial game against the Chargers before heading into their bye week.

With four AFC North games remaining, including two against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns’ playoff hopes remain alive.

While Deshaun Watson’s absence created early challenges, Winston’s spirited leadership might be the catalyst for Cleveland’s resurgence.

