Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 31, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Josh Cribbs Has 1 Big Concern About Jameis Winston

Josh Cribbs Has 1 Big Concern About Jameis Winston

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jameis Winston’s return to NFL action with the Cleveland Browns featured three touchdown passes in a stunning upset win against the Baltimore Ravens.

After his first start in two years, he prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers and their formidable defense in Week 9.

So, questions loom about whether he can sustain this momentum.

Though Winston’s debut dazzled fans and critics alike, former Browns wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs has raised some concerns.

“There were so many opportunities — not to be a pessimist — that this game could have definitely went the other way very fast. The Ravens dropped several picks throughout the course of this game,” Cribbs said, via “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

Cribbs delved deeper into Winston’s past tendencies, questioning whether those traits might resurface.

“Because we know what James Winston did in the past. Do you think he’ll get even better, and we won’t see that? Because I think a little bit of it is needed in order for him to keep rolling to these guys and throw them open. Do you think that’s going to be a problem? You know, possibly, throwing interceptions,” Cribbs said.

Despite sitting at 2-6, the Browns present a different caliber of team compared to similar squads like the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots or New York Jets.

Their upcoming schedule holds significant weight in their playoff aspirations, starting with the crucial game against the Chargers before heading into their bye week.

With four AFC North games remaining, including two against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns’ playoff hopes remain alive.

While Deshaun Watson’s absence created early challenges, Winston’s spirited leadership might be the catalyst for Cleveland’s resurgence.

NEXT:  Joel Bitonio Reveals His Status For Sunday's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Status For Sunday's Game

23 mins ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Gets Honest About Playing His First Game At LT

2 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #72 of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks pose for a photo after an NFL preseason gameat Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jim Schwartz Reveals Why Quinton Jefferson Was Recently A Healthy Scratch

3 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

3 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett's Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Cedric Tillman's Breakout Game

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns catches a touchdown over Eddie Jackson #39 of the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Why He Prefers To Call Plays From Upstairs

4 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Coach Hints At Potential Role For Kadarius Toney

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens dives past Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns while scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Jim Schwartz Admits That He Doesn't Track 1 Defensive Stat

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Za'Darius Smith's Performance This Season

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Reveals What Sunday's Win Means For Browns

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Sends A Clear Message About His Play-Calling

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Reveals How Browns Can Enter The Playoff Conversation

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Encouraged By Jameis Winston

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Can't 'Get Too High' After Ravens Win

11 hours ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-15.

Greg Newsome Believes Justin Herbert Has 'Best Arm' Of Any Browns Opponent

12 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Reveals How He'll Prepare For Sunday's Game

12 hours ago

Cavaliers Honored Jim Donovan On Wednesday Night

22 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jameis Winston Speaks Out On Comparisons To Deshaun Watson

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Warns To 'Temper The Enthusiasm' On 1 Browns Player

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Gregg Williams Makes Bold Statement About Browns' Potential Record With Jameis Winston

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after scoring a receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ladd McConkey

1 day ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Browns Should Do At LT

1 day ago

ORCHARD PARK - NOVEMBER 17: Phil Dawson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with media after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 17, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York.

Phil Dawson Gets Honest About Jim Donovan's Passing

1 day ago

Browns Nation