Jimmy Haslam Declines Myles Garrett’s Request To Talk To Him

Last month, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade, seeking to find a new home where he could immediately compete for a Super Bowl.

Thus far, the Browns have denied that request.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry doubled down on that stance during his comments at the NFL Combine.

Yet that hasn’t stopped Garrett from pursuing a trade, and the defender went straight to the top of the food chain in search of a meeting with Browns managing partner Jimmy Haslam to voice his concerns.

Like Garrett’s request for a trade, Haslam shot down the chance to meet with the defensive end to discuss his request, according to insider Mary Kay Cabot.

“Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recently declined Myles Garrett’s request to talk to him about his trade request, telling him to talk to GM Andrew Berry instead, a league source told cleveland.com. Haslam is adamant that Garrett needs to speak with Berry, who’s running the team and in charge of such matters. The Browns are aligned on their stance that they won’t trade their future Hall of Famer and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.”

Cabot revealed the organization’s alignment despite Garrett potentially sitting out games this season.

A potential trade will be franchise-altering for the Browns one way or the other.

Rumors have swirled about how significant of a haul Garrett could command should the franchise decide to deal him.

Those discussions have centered around multiple high-ranking picks over the next two years, but several analysts have suggested the Browns are content with the franchise’s dozen selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals How Browns Should Handle Myles Garrett Situation