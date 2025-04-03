Louis Riddick Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to make one of their most important decisions in recent history.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns have an opportunity to instantly add a blue-chip prospect to their roster, someone who can bring them out of the rut they’ve been in for several years.

Some believe the team will pursue a quarterback, but in a recent appearance on ESPN, Louis Riddick outlined his rationale for the Browns to go after Abdul Carter, one of the most promising edge rushers in some time.

“I think you can kill two birds with one stone, take one of the best players, most impactful players in the draft in a pass rusher. You can really help your football team in 2025 and beyond,” Riddick said.

In Riddick’s mind, the Browns wouldn’t lose out by not taking a QB with their pick at No. 2, as he believes the team can fulfill that need in round two or three.

By drafting Carter, they would have a dynamite edge-rushing duo between him and Myles Garrett, one of the scariest duos in the league if he performs as well as expected.

Because the Browns have been relatively quiet in free agency and the trade market, the draft could be the best place for them to turn for the 2025 season and beyond.

There’s always a chance that players can bust, no matter how highly touted they are coming into the draft, so the Browns take inherent risks with any player they take, so they’ll have to be certain to do their due diligence over the next few weeks.

