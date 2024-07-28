Jimmy Haslam Reveals What Is ‘Driving’ Decisions For Stadium Project

One of the Cleveland Browns’ most divisive off-the-field issues is what the organization will do with their current stadium.

Earlier this year, news broke that the Haslam Sports Group – the ownership group for the Browns and other professional sports teams – bought 176 acres of land in Brook Park and is proposing a domed stadium to be built there.

At the same time, the ownership group has requested partial public funding for a $1.2 billion renovation of Cleveland Browns Stadium to keep the team in their current facility.

Before the third day of the Browns’ training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, both Jimmy and Dee Haslam took time to discuss those options with the media present.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter shared a video on Twitter of the owners as Jimmy explained what he believed was the most important part of this discussion.

“That is driving 90 percent of the decision-making (is) what is best for fans because these are long, long-term decisions,” Haslam said.

Jimmy & Dee Haslam discuss #Browns stadium conundrum pic.twitter.com/umVIVeqtrH — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 27, 2024

Haslam said that the decisions that his ownership group makes will impact fans for the next 20 years or longer.

He reiterated that the fans are behind these decisions, saying that he had been on the phone as recently as Saturday morning discussing the issues with each proposal that have to be worked through to make a decision.

Haslam later confirmed the price tags for each project, stating that the Brook Park project would cost up to $2.4 billion to complete while a stadium renovation of the existing facility would run over $1 billion.

The Haslam Sports Group is reportedly seeking partial public funding for both options.

