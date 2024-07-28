Browns Sign All-UFL Guard

The Cleveland Browns made multiple roster moves ahead of their training camp excursion to The Greenbrier, adding defensive end Jeremiah Martin and offensive tackle Chim Okorafor to the roster while waiving linebacker Caleb Johnson in moves made earlier this week.

Now, an insider reported that another roster change happened over the weekend.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson suggests Cleveland has already made another move, sharing on Twitter that league sources reported the Browns are “signing All-UFL guard Zack Johnson.”

The analyst quoted an anonymous league source in his Twitter post.

Johnson is a 6-foot-6, 315-pound guard who played on the Birmingham Stallions during the spring, helping the team earn the UFL championship trophy in 2024.

The guard has been around the NFL for the past four years, first entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2020.

There, Johnson was elevated to the Packers’ active roster for one game.

Johnson made his NFL debut with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 season, playing in a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In between those two appearances on a 53-man roster, Johnson has bounced around the league on practice squads for the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson played collegiately for North Dakota State, winning four national championships with FCS Bison during his playing days.

He was also selected as an FCS All-American twice in 2018 and 2019.

Cleveland would have to waive their rights to an existing player on their roster to add Johnson as the Browns are at the 90-man roster limit.

