Jimmy Haslam Speaks Out About Joel Bitonio’s Retirement

The Cleveland Browns are at another notable crossroads for their organization, with significant personnel changes heralding a new era. In the aftermath of trading franchise centerpiece Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, the Browns are now officially moving on from longtime offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, who retired from the NFL on Tuesday.

Bitonio made his announcement in a heartfelt essay on the Browns’ official website, where he expressed his affection for the organization and pride in the 12 seasons he spent as a player. That feeling has been reciprocated in kind, with general manager Andrew Berry among those who expressed their gratitude for what the All-Pro guard gave to the organization both on and off the field.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam also spoke out about Bitonio’s retirement, calling it a “bittersweet” day for the organization.

“I’ll have to admit for the organization, Joel, it’s a little bittersweet. I think Joel Bitonio embodies everything the Cleveland Browns would value. I would argue very strongly that he’s a Hall of Fame player. When you look at what he achieved here, it compares very favorably to names like Jim Brown, Joe Thomas, and Lou Groza in terms of quality of play, games played, etc. You will always be a Cleveland Brown, but it helps when you live here,” Haslam said.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says the retiring Joel Bitonio embodies everything any NFL team would want. pic.twitter.com/bIlCHwumXK — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 9, 2026

After becoming a free agent this offseason, it was unlikely Bitonio would return to the Browns, although new head coach Todd Monken and Berry were open to that possibility. Cleveland rebuilt its entire offensive line through trades, free agency, and the draft, which may have left little room for the 34-year-old on a team that is trending much younger.

Bitonio also did not find much interest on the open market, although it is unknown how much he truly wanted to continue his career by playing for another team. With minicamps and OTAs winding down around the league, and rosters looking to be set before training camps open, Bitonio saw this as an opportunity to step away from the game on his terms.

As Haslam said, Bitonio is a legitimate candidate for possible induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of the best interior linemen of his era, and in recent Browns history, he could find it difficult based on his position. But based on his seven Pro Bowl selections and 178 games played, it cannot be ruled out.

Bitonio has earned every bit of recognition he will receive in the aftermath of his leaving the game, and he surely will continue to be appreciated by the Browns organization for years to come.

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Andrew Berry Releases Statement About Joel Bitonio's Retirement