Jimmy Haslam Was Reportedly A Big Part Of Exit Meetings With Players

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the season they hoped for.

They won just three games all year despite boasting the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.

A lot of things need to change within the organization.

That’s why it’s refreshing to see that team owner Jimmy Haslam has taken it upon himself to hear from the players.

According to a report by Anthony Lima, veteran safety Rodney McLeod revealed that Haslam was involved in the players’ exit meetings.

Haslam, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and the respective position coaches all met with the players.

McLeod adds that he spent 20 minutes with Haslam talking about his experience with the organization and sharing his thoughts on several matters.

Haslam hasn’t always been a fan favorite in Cleveland.

Despite making some mistakes while in charge of the organization, he seems to genuinely care about the team.

Of course, most GMs and head coaches always rave about how the best owners are the owners you rarely hear from or see.

However, this kind of action could have a positive long-term effect on the team, provided he takes the feedback and takes action.

