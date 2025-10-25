Jimmy Haslam’s Latest Comments Are Good News For Kevin Stefanski

With the Cleveland Browns mired in a 2-5 start to the season, many fans are calling for changes within the organization.

Cleveland made several significant moves during the 2025 offseason, bringing in a new offensive coordinator and Kevin Stefanski reclaiming play-calling duties.

Through seven games, the Browns’ recent adjustments have yet to yield tangible results.

While organizational changes often take time to show significant progress, the NFL is a league defined by impatience, with fans demanding a winning product each week.

Amid mounting pressure, questions are surfacing about whether this dissatisfaction could put head coach Kevin Stefanski’s job in jeopardy.

However, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s recent comments were good news for the embattled head coach.

“Kevin’s done a really good job with us, and we’ve had some tough breaks,” Haslam said, referencing the megadeal that brought Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. “… A big trade we made didn’t work out, and you know, we’re all suffering from that. Kevin, I thought, really did a great job of rallying the troops last week at a really critical time. You find out about leaders when things are bad, not when they’re good, and he did a good job last week.”

The owner acknowledged that Cleveland’s deal for Deshaun Watson has set the franchise back.

It also cost the Browns significant draft capital, preventing the team from stocking its roster with younger players.

Haslam is shouldering the blame for the misstep in the trade, signaling that the team’s struggles on the field aren’t solely a reflection of Stefanski’s coaching.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Could Be Playing Last Game With Team On Sunday