Stat Highlights Joe Flacco’s Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

Take a bow, Joe Flacco.

From division rival to QB1 for the Cleveland Browns, Flacco is helping keep the Browns’ season alive.

He did so in incredible fashion on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to the Orange and Brown Report’s Brad Stainbrook on Twitter, Flacco becomes the first Cleveland quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in a game since Jacoby Brissett did so in 2022.

#Browns Joe Flacco is the first Browns quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in a game since Jacoby Brissett vs the Bills in 2022. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 10, 2023

You can even take his three touchdowns stat a step further.

Flacco has the deep ball working once again.

His three touchdown passes were each 30+ yards, making him the first Browns quarterback to do that in a game since Brian Sipe in 1980.

Joe Flacco became the first Brown to throw three touchdown passes of at least 30 yards in the same game since Brian Sipe on Dec. 21, 1980. — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) December 10, 2023

Flacco’s play has earned him a spot as Cleveland’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco as Cleveland’s starting QB for the rest of this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2023

This incredible resurgence from Flacco gives Cleveland fans hope.

Despite all the injuries, particularly to the starting quarterback and running back, the Browns are right in the thick of playoff conversations.

If this is the kind of effort Flacco can deliver consistently, the ceiling for this year gets lifted.

No longer is the hope just to sneak in as a Wild Card before getting bounced.

High-level quarterback play can take a team far come January.

Sunday was a high-level day for Flacco. He has to sustain it, of course, with a couple of weeks left to go in the regular season.

What else is impressive is the instant leadership Flacco brings to the locker room.

As a successful veteran, Flacco knows how to show up in December and January.

This video from after the Jaguars game shows the mindset Flacco is bringing to this Browns team.