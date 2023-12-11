Browns Nation

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco’s Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Take a bow, Joe Flacco.

From division rival to QB1 for the Cleveland Browns, Flacco is helping keep the Browns’ season alive.

He did so in incredible fashion on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to the Orange and Brown Report’s Brad Stainbrook on Twitter, Flacco becomes the first Cleveland quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in a game since Jacoby Brissett did so in 2022.

You can even take his three touchdowns stat a step further.

Flacco has the deep ball working once again.

His three touchdown passes were each 30+ yards, making him the first Browns quarterback to do that in a game since Brian Sipe in 1980.

Flacco’s play has earned him a spot as Cleveland’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

This incredible resurgence from Flacco gives Cleveland fans hope.

Despite all the injuries, particularly to the starting quarterback and running back, the Browns are right in the thick of playoff conversations.

If this is the kind of effort Flacco can deliver consistently, the ceiling for this year gets lifted.

No longer is the hope just to sneak in as a Wild Card before getting bounced.

High-level quarterback play can take a team far come January.

Sunday was a high-level day for Flacco. He has to sustain it, of course, with a couple of weeks left to go in the regular season.

What else is impressive is the instant leadership Flacco brings to the locker room.

As a successful veteran, Flacco knows how to show up in December and January.

This video from after the Jaguars game shows the mindset Flacco is bringing to this Browns team.

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

