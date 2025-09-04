Joe Flacco Addresses Big Question Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns head into the 2025 season with 40-year-old Joe Flacco under center.

It marks the 18th year of his NFL career and raises questions about relying on a veteran at this stage of his career.

Flacco has emerged as the most dependable option to lead Cleveland out of the gate, ahead of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Flacco addressed concerns about his age and ability to perform at the highest level.

“I don’t think I’ve ever given it too much thought about whether I could play at a certain age or not. It’s just I still feel like I can play, and I don’t even look at it as I still feel like I can,” Flacco said. “This is what I do. I play football, and I’ve been fortunate enough not to really get out of that mindset. There’s been times, obviously throughout my career, where I wouldn’t have necessarily thought that this was going to happen, but I’m grateful to be in this position and excited to do it.”

Flacco becomes the eighth quarterback age 40 or older since 1948 to start a Week 1 game. He signed with the Browns in April after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

During the first four weeks of training camp, Flacco received fewer reps than a typical starter. He adjusted well to the reduced workload and showed his veteran savvy in limited preseason action.

In the preseason finale against the Rams, he completed 9 of 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown across three series with the first-team offense.

He earned 2023 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors after going 4-1 as a late-season starter. He averaged over 300 passing yards per game and helped Cleveland reach the playoffs for only the third time since 1999.

His 192nd regular-season start comes against familiar opposition. Flacco will face the Cincinnati Bengals, the same team he debuted against in the NFL.

This will be his fifth Week 1 start versus Cincinnati. He holds a 3-1 record in openers against the Bengals and is 9-12 overall against them.

