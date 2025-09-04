Browns Nation

Thursday, September 4, 2025
Browns Being Linked To Trade For Offensive Tackle

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

(Photo Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

NFL trade discussions are heating up as September has arrived, with teams making final roster evaluations before the regular season kicks off.

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in the mix for potential moves, especially when it comes to addressing their offensive line depth at the tackle position.

Veteran left tackle Cam Robinson has emerged as a name to watch in Cleveland’s search for help.

The 29-year-old currently sits with the Houston Texans.

Robinson landed on Bleacher Report’s NFL Trade Block Big Board, where analyst Kristopher Knox pointed to the Browns as a logical landing spot if talks develop before Week 1.

Projected Trade Value: 2026 5th-Round Pick

“Obviously, no deal has materialized yet, but that could change at any time. Any team seeking a starter at left tackle should be interested, as the 29-year-old has 101 starts on his resume. Robinson should command a bit more in September than what the Jacksonville Jaguars got for him last October,” Knox wrote.

Robinson joined Houston this offseason following the trade of Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $14.5 million but has found himself behind rookie second-round pick Aireontae Ersery on the depth chart. The young tackle impressed enough during camp to secure the starting left tackle role.

Robinson has recently become the focus of trade talks.

Any team acquiring Robinson would owe roughly $3.75 million in remaining salary since Houston absorbed most of his signing bonus.

His 101 career starts and versatility across multiple positions make Robinson appealing to teams needing help up front.

The Browns enter the season with questions about their offensive line depth, making Robinson a natural fit for their needs as the opener approaches.

Browns Nation