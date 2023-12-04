Browns Nation

Studs And Duds From The Browns Loss To The Rams In Week 13

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco became the oldest Cleveland Browns quarterback to throw a touchdown on Sunday.

But the 16-year veteran hit a wall along with the rest of the team with about five minutes left in the game.

That let the Los Angeles Rams turn a close battle into a 36-19 victory that keeps Cleveland as the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race.

Here are the studs and duds from the Browns’ second consecutive defeat.

Stud: Joe Flacco – QB

Flacco’s lone interception and two sacks were arguably the difference in the game, but he also showed veteran decision-making and some clutch throwing ability for 55 minutes.

His willingness to take shots downfield and audible at the line served him well against a good pass rush.

Flacco set an NFL record by hitting nine different receivers in a team debut on the way to 254 passing yards.

Whether his role in weeks ahead is behind center or as a sideline coach, he is an asset for the Browns.

Dud: Kevin Stefanski – Head Coach

Kevin Stefanski did not call a bad game for most of the afternoon, and the loss of wide receiver Amari Cooper was a challenge, but he left fans shaking their heads with a late-game decision that sealed the Browns’ loss.

With all three timeouts and the two-minute warning in a one-score game, Stefanski did not punt from deep in Cleveland territory.

Even if the defense held, analytics agree that it would have been better to attempt to hold Los Angeles on their side of the 50-yard line.

Stud: Kareem Hunt – RB

Kareem Hunt only had 12 carries for 48 yards on the day, but he converted four of his carries for first downs on the ground, including at least once on an audible from Flacco.

This will give defenses something new to think about in weeks ahead.

