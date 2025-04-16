Browns Nation

Thursday, April 17, 2025
Joe Flacco Appears To Favor 1 Prospect For Browns At Pick No.2

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Joe Flacco Appears To Favor 1 Prospect For Browns At Pick No.2
Joe Flacco (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

Travis Hunter has emerged as a potential target for the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming draft, with his name increasingly linked to the team holding the No. 2 overall selection.

This connection has generated excitement not just among draft analysts but within the Browns locker room as well.

Joe Flacco, who recently signed on for another season with Cleveland, appears particularly enthusiastic about the possibility of throwing passes to the Colorado standout in 2025.

During a Wednesday appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Flacco shared his thoughts on potentially having Hunter as a teammate.

“He’s more than just athletic,” Flacco said. “He’s more than just a guy who can run fast and jump high. He actually has a feel for how to play the game and he has the capability of doing multiple things. It just leads you to believe he can probably pick things up pretty quickly. And he can be somebody you can rely on to have a really good feel for the game.”

Hunter’s appeal to the Browns makes perfect sense given his unique skillset.

His ability to excel on both sides of the ball showcases not only remarkable athleticism but a genuine passion for football.

Though Hunter gained fame for his two-way prowess, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made it clear the organization primarily views him as a wide receiver – the position where the team most needs reinforcement.

For Flacco, who posted a 2-4 record with Indianapolis last season before returning to Cleveland, adding a dynamic talent like Hunter could provide the offensive spark needed to improve those numbers.

The veteran quarterback clearly sees the potential impact Hunter could make immediately.

Hunter’s combination of physical gifts and football intelligence makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft class.

Browns Nation