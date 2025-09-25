Browns Nation

Thursday, September 25, 2025
Joe Flacco Gushes About Browns Rookie

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found several special rookies in this class.

Outside of the quarterbacks, who have yet to be given a chance, all the first-year players have already looked like massive steals.

That also applies to the undrafted free agents.

However, as impressive as they’ve all been, Joe Flacco has been impressed with Harold Fannin Jr.

The young tight end out of Bowling Green looks like a veteran already, and he has the type of profile of a player who could lead his position in receptions and receiving yards.

With that in mind, the Browns’ veteran quarterback tipped his hat to the rookie:

“Off the top of my head, it’s tough to think about, but [the rookies] are good players, you know, and I think the biggest thing is just kind of get the ball in their hands and allow them to do what they do best. Specifically, Harold (Fannin Jr.), throughout the course of the three games. I mean, just getting the ball in his hands and the physical catches and then the runs have just been amazing to watch. So hopefully we can have more of that and then get everybody else going and come together, and we’ll be all good,’ Flacco said.

The Browns have put an emphasis on getting Fannin involved in the passing game early and often, and so far, it’s worked like a charm.

It was crazy to watch him slip so much in the draft despite his record-breaking season in his final year in college.

He’s a master of picking up yards after the catch, and it usually takes more than just one player to bring him down.

The Browns haven’t hesitated to turn to him over veteran David Njoku at times, and Fannin has turned some questionable throws into big gains.

This rookie class is special, and some argue that it might even be enough to help GM Andrew Berry keep his job for a little longer.

They’re just getting started, but they have at least three potential top-three players at their positions, including their new and explosive tight end.

Ernesto Cova
