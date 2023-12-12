Numbers Show Browns Have Major Success Against Winning Teams This Season

It’s crazy to think that the Cleveland Browns could’ve had the best record in the AFC by now if it wasn’t for injuries.

Despite all the tough luck, Kevin Stefanski’s team is still sitting on an 8-5 record, and they’ve done it by taking down some of the best teams in the league.

As pointed out by Reuben Frank on Twitter, the Browns have won the most games against winning teams this season, boasting the second-best winning percentage (6-3, .667).

Unsurprisingly, not many teams have a .500-or-best record against winning teams, with the rest of the list consisting of the Philadelphia Eagles (5-2, .714), Baltimore Ravens (5-3, .625), San Francisco 49ers (4-3, .571), Houston Texans (4-3, .571), Denver Broncos (4-3, .571), Jacksonville Jaguars (5-5, .500), Kansas City Chiefs (4-4, .500), and New York Jets (4-4, .500).

This is interesting: The Eagles still have the best record in the NFL vs. winning teams: 5-2 … Eagles [.714]

6-3 … Browns [.667]

5-3 … Ravens [.625]

4-3 … 49ers [.571]

4-3 … Texans [.571]

4-3 … Broncos [.571]

5-5 … Jaguars [.500]

4-4 … Chiefs [.500]

4-4 … Jets [.500] — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 11, 2023

The Browns are 6-1 at home, boasting the best defense in the league and taking down some legitimate Super Bowl contenders, even despite not having Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb for most of the season.

A revolving door at the QB position, controversies about whether Watson wanted to play or not, and whatnot haven’t been able to slow this team down, and they continue to push for a postseason berth.

The craziest part about this is that the Browns continue to be somewhat overlooked because of their QB situation, yet they keep finding ways to win football games.

Joe Flacco might not be the player he once was, but he’s still more than capable of putting up big numbers, so the rest of the league better be wary of being overconfident when the Browns are in town.