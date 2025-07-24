Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, July 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Has High Praise For Key Browns Unit

Joe Flacco Has High Praise For Key Browns Unit

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joe Flacco Has High Praise For Key Browns Unit
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season by a number of different metrics, including scoring and point differential, while also ranking second-worst by giving up 66 sacks.

In order to put up more points and turn the ball over less, this offense has to protect whichever quarterback is under center, but veteran Joe Flacco apparently isn’t concerned about that issue repeating itself.

Insider Andrew Siciliano recently shared a quote from Flacco on X about the Browns’ offensive line, and he had plenty of praise for them.

“They are on top of their stuff. That’s the last position group you’re going to worry about on this field,” Flacco said of the Browns’ offensive line.

Cleveland had some injuries along the line last season, but on paper, if this line is healthy, this should be a much-improved unit from last year.

Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin all have high upside, particularly Jones, who has yet to fully establish himself as the franchise left tackle many are hoping he can be.

Injuries have stunted his development, but this front office has fully committed to him by letting former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. walk in free agency, and if he blossoms in 2025, he can be a big reason for this offense turning around.

Bitonio could be the other big question mark, as there have been rumors over the past year or two about his retirement being around the corner.

Health is the most important thing for this line, especially with the tackles, as Jones and Conklin haven’t been as reliable as this team needs.

The O-line hasn’t been a huge topic of discussion at camp, but this unit staying healthy would go a long way toward turning the offense around.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Browns Rookie
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation