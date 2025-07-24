Joe Flacco Has High Praise For Key Browns Unit

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season by a number of different metrics, including scoring and point differential, while also ranking second-worst by giving up 66 sacks.

In order to put up more points and turn the ball over less, this offense has to protect whichever quarterback is under center, but veteran Joe Flacco apparently isn’t concerned about that issue repeating itself.

Insider Andrew Siciliano recently shared a quote from Flacco on X about the Browns’ offensive line, and he had plenty of praise for them.

“They are on top of their stuff. That’s the last position group you’re going to worry about on this field,” Flacco said of the Browns’ offensive line.

Cleveland had some injuries along the line last season, but on paper, if this line is healthy, this should be a much-improved unit from last year.

Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin all have high upside, particularly Jones, who has yet to fully establish himself as the franchise left tackle many are hoping he can be.

Injuries have stunted his development, but this front office has fully committed to him by letting former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. walk in free agency, and if he blossoms in 2025, he can be a big reason for this offense turning around.

Bitonio could be the other big question mark, as there have been rumors over the past year or two about his retirement being around the corner.

Health is the most important thing for this line, especially with the tackles, as Jones and Conklin haven’t been as reliable as this team needs.

The O-line hasn’t been a huge topic of discussion at camp, but this unit staying healthy would go a long way toward turning the offense around.

