Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season with significant expectations surrounding their first-round investment.

Mason Graham, selected fifth overall after the team traded down from the No. 2 pick, arrived in Cleveland carrying the weight of anchoring a defense built around championship aspirations.

The Michigan product helped lead the Wolverines to a national title, showcasing the type of interior presence the Browns desperately needed.

As training camp opened, Graham wasted little time making his presence felt on the defensive line. Head coach Kevin Stefanski quickly took notice of the rookie’s approach and work ethic.

“He’s worked very, very hard. Going back to the day he got on campus here with our coaches, he worked very hard when he was away from the building before getting those guys back. But, that’s another young player who I think is going to get better every day, because he’s attacking it. He’s not a finished product, he wants to work at it, and that’s the right attitude for a young man like that,” Stefanski told reporters on Thursday.

Mason Graham has been getting to work pic.twitter.com/YqNhDZdX7V — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 24, 2025

The Browns made a calculated decision on draft night, passing on two-way standout Travis Hunter to address their defensive line needs.

Graham’s early camp performance suggests that choice may pay dividends quickly.

During the team’s first full-squad practice on July 23, the rookie rotated with the first-team defense and recorded a virtual sack on quarterback Kenny Pickett, demonstrating his ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage.

With Myles Garrett commanding attention on the edge, Graham’s interior pressure creates additional opportunities within defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme.

The rookie has already established himself as a no-nonsense competitor, delivering a simple message upon his arrival: “Let’s win some games.”

Graham’s physical tools, combined with his championship mindset and strong coaching staff support, position him as a potential cornerstone of Cleveland’s defensive future.

