Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

No team in NFL history has had a worse time with quarterbacks than the Cleveland Browns, and this season hasn’t been the exception to that rule.

The Browns are down to their fourth quarterback of the season, who, ironically, has played better than all other quarterbacks they’ve had on the field.

Surprisingly, Joe Flacco wasn’t even on an NFL roster two months ago.

He was sitting on his couch when he got the call, and it wouldn’t be all that shocking to see him return to that very same place as soon as the season ends.

With that in mind, Flacco made it loud and clear that he had no intention whatsoever to follow the footsteps of some of his colleagues and pursue a career in television, stating that it would be the very last thing he’d want to do with his life (via 92.3 The Fan).

We’re sure that he’d change his mind if someone were to offer him as much money as FOX offered Tom Brady, but that just doesn’t seem likely at this point

Whatever the case, Flacco has embraced his leadership role with the Browns right away, and the team has welcomed him with open arms.

It seems almost impossible to believe that a lifelong Baltimore Raven would get Browns fans to actually root for him, but that’s just how things go in sports sometimes.

Hopefully, Flacco will want to stay for a little longer, even when Deshaun Watson returns next season.

But if that’s not the case, at least we now know where we won’t find him.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

28 mins ago

browns stadium

Reporter Notes Browns Lead The NFL In Notable QB Category

3 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Assistant Coach Is 'The Best In The Business'

3 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Myles Garrett's Dominance Against The Jaguars

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Add Defender To Active Roster Before Week 15 Game

20 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito's Agent

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Had Classy Gesture With His O-Line Just Days After Joining Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Numbers Show Browns Have Major Success Against Winning Teams This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns players Joe Flacco and David Njoku

ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Kevin Stefanski Clears Up Roster Situation Involving Browns QB Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

2 days ago

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco's Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Insider Reports Browns QB Plans For Jaguars Game

3 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Insider Shares Latest Trevor Lawrence Update For Browns Game

3 days ago

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

No more pages to load