Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

No team in NFL history has had a worse time with quarterbacks than the Cleveland Browns, and this season hasn’t been the exception to that rule.

The Browns are down to their fourth quarterback of the season, who, ironically, has played better than all other quarterbacks they’ve had on the field.

Surprisingly, Joe Flacco wasn’t even on an NFL roster two months ago.

He was sitting on his couch when he got the call, and it wouldn’t be all that shocking to see him return to that very same place as soon as the season ends.

With that in mind, Flacco made it loud and clear that he had no intention whatsoever to follow the footsteps of some of his colleagues and pursue a career in television, stating that it would be the very last thing he’d want to do with his life (via 92.3 The Fan).

#Browns QB Joe Flacco laughs as he's asked about doing TV before getting the call to return to league: "I really don't want to have to ever do that stuff. That's the last thing I really want to do with my life." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 13, 2023

We’re sure that he’d change his mind if someone were to offer him as much money as FOX offered Tom Brady, but that just doesn’t seem likely at this point

Whatever the case, Flacco has embraced his leadership role with the Browns right away, and the team has welcomed him with open arms.

It seems almost impossible to believe that a lifelong Baltimore Raven would get Browns fans to actually root for him, but that’s just how things go in sports sometimes.

Hopefully, Flacco will want to stay for a little longer, even when Deshaun Watson returns next season.

But if that’s not the case, at least we now know where we won’t find him.