Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with health all season long.

That’s natural during the course of an NFL season, although the Browns have suffered perhaps more than the average team.

Even so, ironically, that also gives them a bit of an edge over the rest of the competition, at least, according to Joe Flacco.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the veteran quarterback stated that he’s currently fresher than most of his rivals.

He acknowledged that playing a full NFL season always makes players deal with some ailments and nagging pains, especially at this point in the season, and that’s just not his case.

Of course, the Browns would hope to have their starting offensive line there to protect him, and that won’t be the case with multiple season-ending injuries.

Then again, for now, Flacco seems to be at full strength, and that cannot be overlooked this deep into the season.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has dealt with countless injuries this season, yet the team refuses to cave.

They’re going to limp their way to the finish line if that’s what it takes, but their “next-man-up” mentality just won’t allow them to call it quits; it doesn’t matter how tough it gets.

At least they can count on their most important player on the field being at full strength, and while he’s not exactly the most mobile guy out there, he has proven over and over that he’s still got a strong arm and there’s no throw that feels big enough whenever he’s on the field.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

