Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

On the heels of one of the most impressive five-game stretches to end the regular season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year (CPOY.)

However, in a recent interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports on Twitter, Flacco made it clear that he thinks he shouldn’t even be a candidate.

He, along with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, and Tua Tagovailoa, will be competing against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the honor.

After saying that he’s only coming back from being old and shouldn’t be in the running, he said he thinks the honor should go to Hamlin.

"I'm just coming back from being old and not being on a team for a couple months."-@JoeFlacco Joe Flacco says Damar Hamlin should win Comeback Player of the Year.

Hamlin has one of the most inspirational stories in sports history, and it would be a shock if anyone received the award besides him.

In a game last January, Hamlin was making a routine tackle against Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the play, he suffered sudden cardiac arrest, and his heart stopped beating for an unspecified amount of time.

He was immediately administered CPR and rushed to a nearby hospital, where his heart resumed beating, and he survived the incident.

Even more incredible, however, is the fact that Hamlin was right back in the league for this season, less than a year after the incident.

While he mostly just saw playing time on special teams, the mere fact that Hamlin is playing in the NFL is nothing short of remarkable.

So, to Flacco’s point, while he and most of the other candidates are coming back from being old, getting injured, or having a bad year, Hamlin is coming back from much more and is the clear favorite for Comeback Player of the Year.