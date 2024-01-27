Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

On the heels of one of the most impressive five-game stretches to end the regular season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year (CPOY.)

However, in a recent interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports on Twitter, Flacco made it clear that he thinks he shouldn’t even be a candidate.

He, along with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, and Tua Tagovailoa, will be competing against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for the honor.

After saying that he’s only coming back from being old and shouldn’t be in the running, he said he thinks the honor should go to Hamlin.

Hamlin has one of the most inspirational stories in sports history, and it would be a shock if anyone received the award besides him.

In a game last January, Hamlin was making a routine tackle against Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the play, he suffered sudden cardiac arrest, and his heart stopped beating for an unspecified amount of time.

He was immediately administered CPR and rushed to a nearby hospital, where his heart resumed beating, and he survived the incident.

Even more incredible, however, is the fact that Hamlin was right back in the league for this season, less than a year after the incident.

While he mostly just saw playing time on special teams, the mere fact that Hamlin is playing in the NFL is nothing short of remarkable.

So, to Flacco’s point, while he and most of the other candidates are coming back from being old, getting injured, or having a bad year, Hamlin is coming back from much more and is the clear favorite for Comeback Player of the Year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

5 mins ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

10 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Have To 'Move Quickly' To Sign New Coach

19 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

20 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

2 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

3 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski's Duties

5 days ago

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

No more pages to load