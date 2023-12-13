Reporter Notes Browns Lead The NFL In Notable QB Category

Joe Flacco recently became the 4th quarterback to win a game for the Cleveland Browns this season.

And there is a very short list of NFL teams that made a playoff run using 4 or more quarterbacks.

Even a second or third player behind center shatters postseason dreams more often than not.

Meanwhile, Easton Stick steps in as only the 4th Los Angeles Chargers quarterback since the 2006 season.

And for comparison, the AP’s Joe Reedy reminds us how many quarterbacks passed through Cleveland in that time.

Easton Stick will be only the #Chargers fourth starting QB since 2006. By far, the lowest total in the league.

Green Bay is next with seven while Seattle and New England have had eight.

Cleveland has had the most with 29. — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) December 13, 2023

That number is 29, starting with Charlie Frye and rolling through to 2023 and Joe Flacco.

Los Angeles enjoyed 14 seasons of an injury-free Phillip Rivers.

Former Browns QB Tyrod Taylor started one game in 2020 before a collapsed lung shelved him.

And that started Justin Herbert’s 62-game starting streak, which ends in Week 15 because of a broken finger.

Cleveland has had only 2 seasons since 2006 when a quarterback started every game, both by Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield went 18-12 in two years of the Kevin Stefanski tenure, with a pair of playoff games.

He didn’t enjoy the same success with the Rams or Panthers.

And while Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are contending for a division title, they might do it with a losing record.

Beyond Mayfield’s ongoing search for success elsewhere, the 27 other QBs preceding Flacco enjoyed none.

Injuries and suspensions forced Kevin Stefanski to start 9 quarterbacks over his 4 seasons at the helm.