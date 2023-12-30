Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

The Cleveland Browns have found a true hero in a former foe.

Joe Flacco’s arrival has been a breath of fresh air and just what Kevin Stefanski’s team needed to get to the playoffs in the best form possible.

Flacco has been on a roll since the team signed him five weeks ago, leading them to a 4-1 record and an early postseason berth.

On top of that, he’s already set several personal, league, and team marks during this brief stretch.

Notably, his outstanding performance vs. the New York Jets helped him top the 4,000-completion mark; he needed 188 career games to accomplish that milestone.

He’s now climbed to the No. 13 spot of all time (4,004), passing the legendary Warren Moon (3,988) and trailing John Elway (4,123).

He might not get a chance to pass Elway unless he gets another starting job somewhere else — or even in Cleveland — next season, which wouldn’t be the craziest thing to happen, given the way he’s balled out in half a season at the ripe age of 38 years old.

There was always a debate about whether Flacco was an elite quarterback or not, but the numbers don’t lie.

He’s currently third among QBs in completions behind only two future Hall of Famers like Aaron Rodgers (5,001) and Matthew Stafford (4,810).

It’s crazy to think that Joe Flacco has Browns rooting for him and even buying his jersey, and who would’ve thought that one of the most promising stretches in recent franchise history would come with a former divisional rival leading the way?

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

40 mins ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

24 hours ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

2 days ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

4 days ago

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

No more pages to load