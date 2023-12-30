Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

The Cleveland Browns have found a true hero in a former foe.

Joe Flacco’s arrival has been a breath of fresh air and just what Kevin Stefanski’s team needed to get to the playoffs in the best form possible.

Flacco has been on a roll since the team signed him five weeks ago, leading them to a 4-1 record and an early postseason berth.

On top of that, he’s already set several personal, league, and team marks during this brief stretch.

Notably, his outstanding performance vs. the New York Jets helped him top the 4,000-completion mark; he needed 188 career games to accomplish that milestone.

He’s now climbed to the No. 13 spot of all time (4,004), passing the legendary Warren Moon (3,988) and trailing John Elway (4,123).

He might not get a chance to pass Elway unless he gets another starting job somewhere else — or even in Cleveland — next season, which wouldn’t be the craziest thing to happen, given the way he’s balled out in half a season at the ripe age of 38 years old.

There was always a debate about whether Flacco was an elite quarterback or not, but the numbers don’t lie.

He’s currently third among QBs in completions behind only two future Hall of Famers like Aaron Rodgers (5,001) and Matthew Stafford (4,810).

It’s crazy to think that Joe Flacco has Browns rooting for him and even buying his jersey, and who would’ve thought that one of the most promising stretches in recent franchise history would come with a former divisional rival leading the way?