Browns Defender Suffers Concerning Injury

The Cleveland Browns have spent most of the offseason focusing on their quarterback competition and offensive changes.

But Tuesday’s practice served as a reminder that defensive health could determine their season just as much.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. already dealt the secondary a blow with a non-contact Achilles injury earlier in camp.

The Browns seemed positioned to handle that setback with veteran Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome anchoring the unit.

Then Ward went down during practice. Mary Kay Cabot delivered the concerning update on Tuesday afternoon.

“Browns CB Denzel Ward injured his right shoulder in a 1-on-1 drill today and went inside. Was in pain. No update from the team yet,” Cabot reported.

Ward’s potential absence creates problems for a team that can’t afford defensive struggles in the AFC North.

The Ohio State product just completed his best professional season, starting all 16 games while earning his fourth Pro Bowl selection. He led the NFL with 19 pass breakups and added two interceptions.

Cleveland built its secondary around the Ward and Newsome pairing, with Cameron Mitchell handling nickel duties. That trio gives the Browns one of their most reliable position groups.

But losing either starting corner would expose the unit’s lack of proven depth.

The Browns added some pieces during the offseason, yet none have established themselves as capable replacements for extended stretches.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz designs his scheme around aggressive pressure packages. Those concepts only work when the coverage holds up behind the pass rush.

Without reliable cornerback play, executing that philosophy becomes nearly impossible.

The Browns expect their defense to carry them through stretches where the offense struggles. Ward’s shoulder injury threatens that entire approach before the season even begins.

