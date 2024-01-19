Joe Flacco Reveals His Thoughts On Potential Return To Browns

The Cleveland Browns needed a hero, and they got Joe Flacco.

For better or worse, Flacco was just what this team was craving for when Deshaun Watson fell with a season-ending injury.

He was a well-seasoned and proven quarterback with a great track record in the playoffs, and someone with a huge chip on his shoulder — just like the rest of the team — to prove that he was far from done and still had something left in the tank.

We all saw how that ended, but chances are the team wouldn’t even have been in a position to lose a postseason game without him.

Now, people are wondering about his continuity with the team.

When asked about that on the Pardon My Take podcast, the veteran gunslinger admitted that he doesn’t want to make any rash decisions because he doesn’t know what the market for quarterbacks is going to look like (via Mikey McNuggets).

“I’m open to be back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions,” Flacco said.

Joe Flacco on @PardonMyTake about potentially returning to the #Browns: “I’m open to be back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions.” “I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.” pic.twitter.com/EhJ6GXbn7h — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) January 19, 2024

Nonetheless, he also said that he absolutely loved Cleveland and that he couldn’t say enough good things about the people currently running the organization and the things they’re doing.

Flacco added that he’s definitely open to coming back, even though he would be a backup again.

Regardless, the hope is that the third time will be a charm with Deshaun Watson and he’ll finally be able to give back something to an organization that has bent over backwards to get him to play and get back to his stellar level from his days with the Texans.