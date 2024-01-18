Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stump Mitchell Sends Farewell Message To Browns Fans

Stump Mitchell Sends Farewell Message To Browns Fans

By

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

There’s one less legendary beard in Cleveland these days.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Cleveland Browns were parting ways with running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

Mitchell shared a farewell message with Browns fans on social media on Thursday, which was shared by Cleveland Sports Talk on Twitter.

Mitchell joined the Browns in 2019 during the Freddie Kitchens era and served as the team’s running backs coach until now.

Some fans are surprised Mitchell is out in Cleveland.

The Browns possess an impressive rushing attack, finishing in the top half of the league in yards-per-game this season.

However, much of their success running the ball in recent years comes from Nick Chubb.

Their struggles to run the rock after he went down this season may have contributed to Mitchell’s release.

Others seem to think the Browns are just looking for another fresh offensive voice.

That’s a fair assumption given how quickly things move and change in the NFL.

Teams don’t want to become too stale and predictable with what they are doing.

That isn’t to say Mitchell is a bad coach.

Rather, Kevin Stefanski and friends may just want an outside hire to bring in new perspectives.

Former running back Duce Staley is already a name to watch as Mitchell’s potential replacement.

Staley spent last season as the running backs coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Mitchell’s classy message on social media is a heartfelt “goodbye” to Browns fans.

It seems he genuinely enjoyed his time in Cleveland and some of the different relationships he built.

It will be interesting to see where he lands as a coach for the 2024 season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Rocco Nuosci
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Opens Up On Playing Right After Bonfire Accident

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Claims Browns' Recent Changes Are About 1 Person

3 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

6 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Houston Texans scores a 37 yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Former Browns Coach Notes 'Awful' Body Language In Loss To Texans

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On If Joe Flacco Could Return To Browns

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Made Coaching Moves

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

1 day ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Van Pelt Confirms His Status With The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Stats Show David Njoku's Notable Progression In The Last 3 Seasons

1 day ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fans React To Recent Browns' Coaching Changes

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Insider Reveals Internal Reactions To Browns' Offensive Staff Changes

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman

Former Browns 1st Rounder Is Joining New League

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

2 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Reporter Compares Jason Kelce To Browns Legend

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Radio Host Defends Andrew Berry's Gesture After Texans Game

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's Win Over Eagles Has Notable Effect on Browns' Draft Pick

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns Defender Calls Out Fans Who 'Don’t Know Football'

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission About His Trade To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns huddle

Radio Host Makes Big Projection For The Browns 2024 Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Says Joe Flacco Didn't Make 1 Change During Browns Run

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

4 days ago

David Njoku Opens Up On Playing Right After Bonfire Accident

No more pages to load