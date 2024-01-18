Stump Mitchell Sends Farewell Message To Browns Fans

There’s one less legendary beard in Cleveland these days.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Cleveland Browns were parting ways with running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

Mitchell shared a farewell message with Browns fans on social media on Thursday, which was shared by Cleveland Sports Talk on Twitter.

Mitchell joined the Browns in 2019 during the Freddie Kitchens era and served as the team’s running backs coach until now.

Some fans are surprised Mitchell is out in Cleveland.

The Browns possess an impressive rushing attack, finishing in the top half of the league in yards-per-game this season.

However, much of their success running the ball in recent years comes from Nick Chubb.

Their struggles to run the rock after he went down this season may have contributed to Mitchell’s release.

Others seem to think the Browns are just looking for another fresh offensive voice.

That’s a fair assumption given how quickly things move and change in the NFL.

Teams don’t want to become too stale and predictable with what they are doing.

That isn’t to say Mitchell is a bad coach.

Rather, Kevin Stefanski and friends may just want an outside hire to bring in new perspectives.

Former running back Duce Staley is already a name to watch as Mitchell’s potential replacement.

Browns are interviewing Duce Staley to replace Stump Mitchell as running backs coach. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 17, 2024

Staley spent last season as the running backs coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Mitchell’s classy message on social media is a heartfelt “goodbye” to Browns fans.

It seems he genuinely enjoyed his time in Cleveland and some of the different relationships he built.

It will be interesting to see where he lands as a coach for the 2024 season.