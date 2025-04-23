Joe Flacco Reveals Why Cleveland Is A ‘Special Place’

When Cleveland reunited with veteran Joe Flacco this offseason, the Browns added a quarterback who embodies what the city’s professional teams have been about for generations.

Flacco is a 17-year veteran of the league, a blue-collar player who quietly gets the job done for his squad.

He’s received only a handful of personal accolades during his career, but Flacco has led his teams to a Super Bowl championship in seven playoff appearances.

Flacco’s previous stint with the Browns led to one of those seven playoff appearances in 2023 after leading the squad to a 4-1 mark down the stretch.

The quarterback revealed why he and his family are excited to return to Cleveland in 2025.

“I feel like this kind of city still kind of aligns with the ideals of that Northeast mindset. They’re tough people that care about their sports and kind of care about people in general, and just want to see the place where they’re from do well. So I think it is a special place because of that,” Flacco said.

Joe Flacco on Cleveland and going to last night’s #Guardians game #Browns pic.twitter.com/PCVVmLWgwh — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 23, 2025

Flacco spent last season with the Colts, leading Indianapolis to a 2-4 mark while making eight total appearances.

Since leaving the Baltimore Ravens after the 2018 season, the 40-year-old has been with three other franchises as he’s attempted to land another starting opportunity.

Overall, the quarterback is 105-86 as a starter, winning most of those games with the Ravens during his 11-year stint for the Browns’ AFC North rival.

Cleveland is expected to add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, someone Flacco can mentor while he competes with Kenny Pickett for the team’s starting role in 2025.

