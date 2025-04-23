Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, April 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Reveals Why Cleveland Is A ‘Special Place’

Joe Flacco Reveals Why Cleveland Is A ‘Special Place’

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joe Flacco Reveals Why Cleveland Is A ‘Special Place’
Joe Flacco (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

When Cleveland reunited with veteran Joe Flacco this offseason, the Browns added a quarterback who embodies what the city’s professional teams have been about for generations.

Flacco is a 17-year veteran of the league, a blue-collar player who quietly gets the job done for his squad.

He’s received only a handful of personal accolades during his career, but Flacco has led his teams to a Super Bowl championship in seven playoff appearances.

Flacco’s previous stint with the Browns led to one of those seven playoff appearances in 2023 after leading the squad to a 4-1 mark down the stretch.

The quarterback revealed why he and his family are excited to return to Cleveland in 2025.

“I feel like this kind of city still kind of aligns with the ideals of that Northeast mindset. They’re tough people that care about their sports and kind of care about people in general, and just want to see the place where they’re from do well. So I think it is a special place because of that,” Flacco said.

Flacco spent last season with the Colts, leading Indianapolis to a 2-4 mark while making eight total appearances.

Since leaving the Baltimore Ravens after the 2018 season, the 40-year-old has been with three other franchises as he’s attempted to land another starting opportunity.

Overall, the quarterback is 105-86 as a starter, winning most of those games with the Ravens during his 11-year stint for the Browns’ AFC North rival.

Cleveland is expected to add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, someone Flacco can mentor while he competes with Kenny Pickett for the team’s starting role in 2025.

NEXT:  Insider Says Browns Are Involved In Trade Talks For Veteran QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation