Overlooked Defender Is Shining For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns needed someone to step up in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s absence.

They are trusting rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger with that task, and so far, the second-round pick has excelled.

However, the team has another unsung hero on defense, especially against the run.

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com recently called veteran linebacker Devin Bush one of the Browns’ “unexpected defensive standouts.”

“Bush played hard last season and he’s off to a strong start this season. He was a big reason they were able to contain Lamar Jackson and keep the [Baltimore] Ravens’ run game in check. Bush tied [Mason] Graham for the team lead in run stops, according to PFF, and was second to Graham in tackles against the run. He led the Browns with eight tackles and added a sack, a tackle for loss and two passes defensed. If he had been able to pull down one of those for an interception in the end zone, it would have put an exclamation point on a strong day,” Labbe wrote.

Heading into their Week 2 game, Browns safety Grant Delpit turned some heads with his comments about Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

He claimed that stopping the powerful star was easy to do.

The Browns honored his words by holding Henry to 23 rushing yards, which was one of the worst outputs of his NFL career.

Of course, it took a team effort to accomplish that, and Bush played a huge part.

Granted, the defense eventually broke down, and the Ravens got the win, but it was an impressive effort nonetheless.

Now, Bush and the Browns’ run defense face another steep challenge when they host Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

The Browns will try to end an eight-game losing streak that includes the final six weeks of last season.

While their defense will likely hold up its end, the offense is an entirely different story.

