Joe Flacco Turned Down 2 Teams To Return To Browns

The Cleveland Browns brought a familiar face back to town on Friday when they re-signed 2023 hero Joe Flacco to a one-year deal to bring some stability and familiarity to an uncertain quarterback room.

Many fans are thrilled that Flacco has signed up for a second go-around with the Browns, and recent news suggests that he turned down two other teams in order to return to Cleveland.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi said on air on Friday that Flacco turned down offers from two other teams, one of which was the New York Giants.

“To me, he’s a lot more selfless than he’s been portrayed in other places, and he also has the utmost confidence that he’ll be the starter.”

Joe Flacco turned down two other offers to back to the Browns, per @TonyGrossi pic.twitter.com/EtrIwFghhz — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 11, 2025

The last line of that clip is the one that resonates the most, as Flacco likely turned down other offers because Cleveland offered him the best path to being a starter.

Kenny Pickett is the only other active QB on the roster at the moment, as Deshaun Watson likely won’t play in 2025 due to his twice-torn Achilles.

All signs are pointing toward the Browns drafting another quarterback high in the upcoming draft, potentially as high as No. 2, though signing Flacco doesn’t seem like a move they would make if they were planning on taking Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns have ten picks in the 2025 draft, so they could either go with a QB on Day Two or Three, or they could package a few picks to move back up into the latter portion of the first round to draft someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe and get a fifth year of team control on them.

Plenty of options are on the table, but it’s nice to have Flacco around again to make the process a little easier.

NEXT:

Insider Urges Browns To Re-Sign Veteran WR After Flacco Signing