Joe Flacco Weighs In On Browns’ Early Season Test

The Cleveland Browns will face one of the NFL’s most demanding opening stretches when the 2025 season begins.

The schedule kicks off with back-to-back AFC North battles against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens before a brutal five-game run that includes three NFC North playoff teams from last season.

Veteran Joe Flacco remains calm about the challenging start as the quarterback competition continues during training camp.

“I think you always want to get off to a good start, to get that confidence going for your team. But, in Kevin [Stefanski]’s defense, it is a long season. Like, you can’t let early things affect your mindset. You have to stay on course. Baltimore started 0-2 last year, Cincinnati started 0-2, a couple of years.” Flacco said.

The Browns will face the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings after their divisional opponents. That is followed by games against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins.

Analysts have labeled this opening stretch among the toughest in the league.

Flacco’s experience could prove valuable during this period. Kenny Pickett is dealing with a hamstring injury, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are adapting to the NFL.

Stefanski has not announced a starting quarterback, but Flacco has been taking most of the first-team snaps at practice.

His experience and steady approach offer the Browns stability as they determine their season’s trajectory.

His ability to handle pressure situations may be exactly what Cleveland needs when facing quality opponents right out of the gate.

The Browns understand that surviving their brutal opening schedule could set the tone for the entire campaign.

NEXT:

Browns Radio Host Unleashes Wild Shedeur Sanders Rant