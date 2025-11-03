Browns Legend Sounds Off On Team’s Handling Of Rookie QB

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with a big need for a quarterback.

They took two in the NFL Draft, and both of their selections had mixed reviews.

Dillon Gabriel entered the draft projected as a late-round pick, with some analysts believing he might go undrafted altogether.

Selecting Shedeur Sanders brought plenty of attention to Cleveland, both positive and negative.

Now it appears the Browns are divided on Gabriel’s future with the team, and head coach Kevin Stefanski does not seem eager to put Sanders on the field anytime soon.

That is why team legend Hanford Dixon decided to speak out.

During an appearance on the ‘Top Dawgs Show,’ Dixon questioned the Browns’ approach to handling their rookie quarterback.

“I think it’s absolutely crazy. Here’s the thing that’s starting to get me: I’ve been in Stefanski’s corner, I’ve been in Andrew Berry’s corner, I’ve been in the front office’s corner, but now I’m starting to see when they ask a question about Shedeur, I mean, it’s crazy, some of the answers. I mean, come on, we’re trying to win football games,” Dixon said.

Have the #Browns been shying away from answering questions about Shedeur Sanders?😳 "I mean, it's crazy some of the answers."@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/ANFYWWgr9n — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) November 1, 2025

Sanders didn’t look ready in the preseason.

Also, the Browns did the right thing by prioritizing Gabriel’s development because they clearly had a higher grade on him.

But after watching Gabriel’s physical limitations be such an issue and get progressively worse with each start, it only makes sense that the media and the fans start asking questions about his rookie backup.

The Browns don’t seem to have a starting quarterback, and even if Stefanski isn’t high on Sanders, he might have no choice but to give him a chance at some point in the near future.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward Claps Back At Critics Over Viral Video Clip