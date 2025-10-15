Joe Haden Hints At Unexpected Deshaun Watson Scenario

The Cleveland Browns have had 41 different starting quarterbacks since they returned to the NFL in 1999.

That number has already gone higher this season with Dillon Gabriel taking over for Joe Flacco, and there’s also a chance that Shedeur Sanders will start a game at some point.

However, former Browns player Joe Haden believes they should go back to another one of their former starters instead.

Talking on the “Honor the Land” podcast, the longtime defensive back claimed that the Browns should give Deshaun Watson another chance because of his steep salary.

“He’s making $45 million a year. As soon as Deshaun’s leg is okay, if I were the owner or anyone running the team, I’d completely understand. If Deshaun can play, we’re putting him in the game. Let’s see if we can get anything out of the veteran we’re paying $45 million. I wouldn’t be mad at all about that. You’ve got to get what you can out of Deshaun. While he’s healthy, I’m putting him in the game,” Haden said.

That likely would be seen as an admission of failure for the organization.

Not only would it cut into the development of the two rookie draft picks, but it could send the wrong message to the locker room.

Essentially, there would be no accountability.

Watson has been a huge disappointment on and off the field and is currently recovering from an Achilles injury.

He isn’t the future of this team, and may not be the future of any team, for what it’s worth.

If the Browns fail to win another game this season, at least they will be evaluating or developing a young quarterback.

There’s nothing left to evaluate or develop with Watson.

A big portion of the fan base has already had enough, and even owner Jimmy Haslam seems to be done with him.

There’s no way to justify putting Watson back on the field, especially if the Browns are out of the playoff picture.

