Insider Uses One Word To Describe Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much success on offense.

They have reached 20 points three times in 23 games over the past two seasons.

That’s why, after watching them struggle in six games this season, insider Dan Labbe used an interesting word to describe the offense.

“The word that caught my attention: flawed. That might feel soft because everyone wants something angrier, but it’s the word that carries the most weight and points the finger at the people responsible for where this offense stands. This whole process has been flawed. It’s a collective failure. The entire offense, from how it was built to how it’s being called and run, is flawed to the point where it simply isn’t functioning,” Labbe wrote.

Kevin Stefanski is supposed to be an offensive-minded head coach.

Though the quarterback situation has been dreadful for years, there’s simply no excuse for this.

The Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was another example.

Running back Quinshon Judkins has been the Browns’ best weapon this season, and it hasn’t been particularly close.

There was simply no excuse not to get him more involved, especially against a Steelers team that ranks in the middle of the pack in run defense.

Judkins got 12 carries, even though the game was within reach.

Instead, the Browns let rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel attempt 52 passes, yet he managed only 221 passing yards.

That’s the sign of a broken offense.

One could point to the brittle offensive line, the poor wide receivers, and the lack of talent at quarterback, and it would be a fair assessment of Cleveland’s questionable roster building.

But at the end of the day, Stefanski is the one who’s supposed to lead the offense, and he’s not doing much to help his case right now.

